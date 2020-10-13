Overview of Dr. Firoozeh Shahidi, MD

Dr. Firoozeh Shahidi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Shahidi works at Park Avenue Medical Group in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.