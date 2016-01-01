Dr. Fitsum Hailemariam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hailemariam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fitsum Hailemariam, MD
Dr. Fitsum Hailemariam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Addis Ababa Univ (Haile Sellassie Univ) Ethiopia and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
-
1
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780062257
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- St. John's Epsicopal Hospital, South Shore
- Addis Ababa Univ (Haile Sellassie Univ) Ethiopia
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
