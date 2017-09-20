Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD is a Dermatologist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Sanchez Dermatology420 N Plant Ave, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 830-3376
-
2
Sanchez Dermatology Services603 S Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 830-3376Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Overall positive visit answered questions, thorough and nice
About Dr. Fitzgeraldo Sanchez, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1053440867
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate Medical School In Rochester, Mn (Ackerman Academy Of Dermatopathology)
- Ponce School Of Medicine In Puerto Rico
- New York University
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Goshen College
