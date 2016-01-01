Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzroy Elliott, MD
Overview of Dr. Fitzroy Elliott, MD
Dr. Fitzroy Elliott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Elliott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elliott's Office Locations
-
1
Midtown Health Center773 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 586-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliott?
About Dr. Fitzroy Elliott, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871644591
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.