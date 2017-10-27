Dr. Flavia Castelino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castelino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavia Castelino, MD
Overview of Dr. Flavia Castelino, MD
Dr. Flavia Castelino, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Castelino works at
Dr. Castelino's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7938Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 52 2nd Ave Ste 2600, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castelino?
Good listener, explains well, follows up frequently to check progress; great doctor.
About Dr. Flavia Castelino, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962611301
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castelino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castelino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castelino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castelino works at
Dr. Castelino has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castelino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Castelino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castelino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castelino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castelino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.