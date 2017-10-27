Overview of Dr. Flavia Castelino, MD

Dr. Flavia Castelino, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Castelino works at Boston Medical and Rheumatologic in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.