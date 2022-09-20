Dr. Flavia Consens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Consens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavia Consens, MD
Overview of Dr. Flavia Consens, MD
Dr. Flavia Consens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med
Dr. Consens works at
Dr. Consens' Office Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Consens has outstanding personality and is willing to work with you to find solutions to your problems
About Dr. Flavia Consens, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891884755
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Consens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Consens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Consens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Consens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Consens works at
Dr. Consens has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Consens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Consens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Consens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Consens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Consens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.