Dr. Flavia Consens, MD

Neurology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Flavia Consens, MD

Dr. Flavia Consens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med

Dr. Consens works at Stroke Clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Consens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ninth & Jefferson Building
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Flavia Consens, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891884755
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In University School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flavia Consens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Consens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Consens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Consens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Consens works at Stroke Clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Consens’s profile.

    Dr. Consens has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Consens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Consens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Consens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Consens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Consens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

