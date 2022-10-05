Dr. Flavia Davit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavia Davit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Flavia Davit, MD
Dr. Flavia Davit, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their residency with Plastic Surgery / Upmc
Dr. Davit's Office Locations
Shadyside Office580 S Aiken Ave Ste 530, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 687-2100
St. Clair Office1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 687-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
- Upmc Shadyside
- UPMC St. Margaret
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davit is all one would hope for in a doctor, especially if you have gone through breast cancer! She is kind and supportive, with solid communication skills—- which are a must!
About Dr. Flavia Davit, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French and Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery / Upmc
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
- Colegio Christus, Brazil
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davit speaks French and Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.