Dr. Flavia Mendes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Flavia Mendes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Mendes works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendes has the best bedside manner and goes above and beyond. Listens to you and has a very extensive knowledge and understanding in many aspects of medicine.
About Dr. Flavia Mendes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1487628582
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mendes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mendes works at
Dr. Mendes has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.