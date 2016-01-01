Dr. Robotti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Flavia Robotti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Coney Island Community Mental Health Center, 8710 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209
East End Urgent & Primary Care Medicine Pllc, 1228 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901
Bhadra Shah MD PC, 305 2nd Ave Ste 9, New York, NY 10003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 47 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
