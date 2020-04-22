Dr. Flavio Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavio Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Flavio Alvarez, MD
Dr. Flavio Alvarez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
Renal Associates PA11481 Toepperwein Rd Ste 1202, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 655-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life. I’ve been on dialysis going on 5 years and although I was in a bad mindset when I was diagnosed, he saw beyond that and has always given me the best care. Not only does he encourage you to stay positive during the start of your dialysis journey, he makes sure to go the extra mile while caring for you. I’ve never thought of changing doctors nor have I ever felt as though he doesn’t listen. He puts our needs first and will always always have a heart of gold!
About Dr. Flavio Alvarez, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932175601
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.