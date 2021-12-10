Dr. Flavio Cordano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flavio Cordano, DPM
Overview of Dr. Flavio Cordano, DPM
Dr. Flavio Cordano, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Cordano works at
Dr. Cordano's Office Locations
-
1
Flavio Cordano DPM534 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 226-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordano?
I was treated very nice. He's like family.
About Dr. Flavio Cordano, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427059237
Education & Certifications
- Miami VA Hosp-U Miami
- Welborn Hosp Clin
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Evansville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordano works at
Dr. Cordano has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cordano speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.