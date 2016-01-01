Dr. Paterno accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flavio Paterno, MD
Overview of Dr. Flavio Paterno, MD
Dr. Flavio Paterno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PALERMO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT CHIRURGIA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Paterno works at
Dr. Paterno's Office Locations
University Obgyn Associates (om)140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-7218Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Flavio Paterno, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760666507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PALERMO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT CHIRURGIA
