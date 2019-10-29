Overview of Dr. Fleming Brooks Jr, MD

Dr. Fleming Brooks Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Medical Center Enterprise and Mizell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brooks Jr works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Andalusia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.