Dr. Floortje Backes, MD

Oncology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Floortje Backes, MD

Dr. Floortje Backes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hilliard, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Groningen, Netherlands and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Backes works at James Cancer Center in Hilliard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Nausea and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Backes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osu Gyn Oncology At Mill Run
    3651 Ridge Mill Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-3873

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Nausea
Endometriosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Nausea
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endocervical Curettage
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Infertility Evaluation
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Neutropenia
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Vulvar Cancer
Yeast Infections
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Astrocytoma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Pain
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Polyps
Cholangiocarcinoma
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ectopic Pregnancy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Eye Cancer
Female Infertility
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysteroscopy
Kidney Cancer
Laparotomy
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mastodynia
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Symptomatic Menopause
Thoracentesis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vulvectomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 03, 2019
    Due to insurance, which made me go to another hospital system, I did not get to stay with her. Dr Backes however went out of her way to help me. Caring, smart, confident.
    — Apr 03, 2019
    About Dr. Floortje Backes, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124231998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institution|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Groningen, Netherlands
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Floortje Backes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Backes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Backes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Backes works at James Cancer Center in Hilliard, OH. View the full address on Dr. Backes’s profile.

    Dr. Backes has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Nausea and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Backes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

