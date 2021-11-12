Dr. Flor Geola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flor Geola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Flor Geola, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Geola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Flor Geola MD11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 750, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-0501
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geola?
Dr. Geola is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor. My mom is her patient for over 30 years. Dr. Geola is the reason for my mom’s health and long life.
About Dr. Flor Geola, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1851485049
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- U Ill Hosp
- MacNeal Hospital
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geola works at
Dr. Geola has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geola speaks Arabic and Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Geola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.