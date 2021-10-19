Overview of Dr. Flor Limas, MD

Dr. Flor Limas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Limas works at HCA HOUSTON HEALTHCARE CLEAR LAKE in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.