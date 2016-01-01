See All Dermatologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Mayoral works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flor A Mayoral MD
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 314, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-6166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Shingles
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Shingles

Treatment frequency



Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023045432
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flor Mayoral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayoral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayoral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayoral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayoral works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mayoral’s profile.

    Dr. Mayoral has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayoral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayoral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayoral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayoral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayoral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

