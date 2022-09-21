Overview of Dr. Flora Levin, MD

Dr. Flora Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell Med Coll and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Doctor and Associates in Westport, CT with other offices in Wilton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.