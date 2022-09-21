See All Ophthalmologists in Westport, CT
Dr. Flora Levin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Flora Levin, MD

Dr. Flora Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell Med Coll and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Levin works at Doctor and Associates in Westport, CT with other offices in Wilton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levin's Office Locations

    Westport Family Medicine LLC
    129 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 227-4113
    Doctor & Associates
    195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 227-4113
    Flora Levin MD LLC
    131 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 557-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Eyelid Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Lindsey — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Flora Levin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1760683288
    Education & Certifications

    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • Cornell Med Coll
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flora Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

