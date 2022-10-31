Overview of Dr. Flora Parvin, MD

Dr. Flora Parvin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Parvin works at Starling Physicians PC in New Britain, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT and Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.