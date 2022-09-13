Overview of Dr. Florence Chan, MD

Dr. Florence Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Consulting Cardiologists in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT, Glastonbury, CT and Farmington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.