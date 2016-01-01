Dr. Florence Hosseini-Aslinia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosseini-Aslinia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Hosseini-Aslinia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florence Hosseini-Aslinia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
Rose Internal Medicine PC2205 W Sudbury Dr Ste A, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 269-3940
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Florence Hosseini-Aslinia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972611994
Education & Certifications
- MARSHFIELD CLINIC
- Harbor Hospital Center
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
