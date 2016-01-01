Overview

Dr. Florence Hosseini-Aslinia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Hosseini-Aslinia works at Rose Internal Medicine in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.