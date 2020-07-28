Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Universite De Yaounde I, Faculte De Medecine Et Des Sciences Biomedicales and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kimbo works at
Locations
-
1
Portage Path Behavioral Health10 Penfield Ave, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 762-6110
-
2
Florence Kimbo M.D., LLC18660 Bagley Rd # 204, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 239-8746
- 3 2500 Metrohealth Dr # H800, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had spent years trying to find a doctor that "fit" and could help me with my depression and anxiety. I finally got the help I needed when I became a patient here. And then last year I was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer - with all the stress, anxiety, and everything that goes with it, I thought that my mental health was really going to suffer. I work with Tony Shumway, and I have to say he has been a tremendous help! He has worked with me through all of the issues arising from my chemo and immunology cycles, and believe me, there are many. Thank you Dr. Kimbo - I don't know where I would be today if it wasn't for Tony. He truly knows how to manage my medications, and he stays on top of the latest advances in medicine. Thanks to him, I have maintained a positive, healthy attitude through this journey.
About Dr. Florence Kimbo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1851475875
Education & Certifications
- Universite De Yaounde I, Faculte De Medecine Et Des Sciences Biomedicales
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
