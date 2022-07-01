See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Florence Mussat, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Florence Mussat, MD

Dr. Florence Mussat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Mussat works at FLORENCE MUSSAT MD SC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mussat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florence Mussat MD Sc
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1030, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 751-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2022
    The staff were personable and supportive. I went for a thred lift that was natural and lovely. I feel like “me” again. The doctor is so delightful and knowledgeable it didn’t feel like a procedure. Extremely individualized. She does exquisite work
    L Ferguson — Jul 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Florence Mussat, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194935262
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Florence Mussat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mussat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mussat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mussat works at FLORENCE MUSSAT MD SC in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mussat’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mussat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mussat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

