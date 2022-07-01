Dr. Florence Mussat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Mussat, MD
Dr. Florence Mussat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Florence Mussat MD Sc680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1030, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 751-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
The staff were personable and supportive. I went for a thred lift that was natural and lovely. I feel like “me” again. The doctor is so delightful and knowledgeable it didn’t feel like a procedure. Extremely individualized. She does exquisite work
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194935262
- PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mussat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mussat accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mussat works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mussat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mussat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.