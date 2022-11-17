Overview

Dr. Florence Shum, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Shum works at NY NeuroCare Medical Services, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.