Dr. Florence Shum, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.7 (44)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Florence Shum, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Shum works at NY NeuroCare Medical Services, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NY NeuroCare Medical Services, PLLC
    8321 20th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 996-9888
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Check in was quick and easy. Waiting area is spacious. Few meter parking spots in the area. Dr Shum is courteous and attentive. Office was able to squeeze in same t3sting today for him.
    Eric — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Florence Shum, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    • 1336378850
    Education & Certifications

    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
