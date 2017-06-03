Dr. Florence Solages, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solages is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Solages, MD
Overview
Dr. Florence Solages, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
The Obesity, Diabetes and Metabolism Ctr of S FL4745 Volunteer Rd Ste 301, Davie, FL 33330 Directions (954) 583-9661
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Solages is and excellent physician and it's a pleasure to work with her and her staff!!
About Dr. Florence Solages, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Creole
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solages has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solages accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solages has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solages speaks Creole.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Solages. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solages.
