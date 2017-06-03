Overview

Dr. Florence Solages, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Solages works at Obesity Diabetes Metabolism in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.