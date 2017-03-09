Overview

Dr. Florence Tampoya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tampoya works at Rancho Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.