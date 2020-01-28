See All Pediatricians in Eugene, OR
Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Kantt works at Lane County Public Health in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Charnelton Community Clinic
    151 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 682-3550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kantt?

    Jan 28, 2020
    We are obsessed with Florencia!!! She is unbelievably awesome. She takes the time to explain stuff well, never makes us feel rushed, seems genuinely happy to see us and our kids, and always follows through with what she says she’s going to do. You can tell she really cares about her patients. We absolutely love her and would follow her anywhere!!!
    Danielle — Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kantt to family and friends

    Dr. Kantt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kantt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD.

    About Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821427386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kantt works at Lane County Public Health in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Kantt’s profile.

    Dr. Kantt speaks French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.