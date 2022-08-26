Overview

Dr. Florencia Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Perez works at South Texas Women & Children in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.