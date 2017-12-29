See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez works at F. Jorge Gonzalez, MD PA in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    F. Jorge Gonzalez, MD PA
    2902 N Orange Ave Ste L, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 447-1628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2017
    I received a mommy makeover from Dr Gonzalez. Everything so far has been fantastic. He is a miracle worker. It’s only been 2 months PO and I am in love with my new body. He is an artist and I would recommend him to all my family and friends. Thank you for your great work!
    — Dec 29, 2017
    About Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164649786
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSU Medical Center - General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Interamerican University - B.A. in Biology
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at F. Jorge Gonzalez, MD PA in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

