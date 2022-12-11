Overview of Dr. Florian Huber, MD

Dr. Florian Huber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Huber works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.