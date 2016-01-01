Overview of Dr. F Rex Nielsen, MD

Dr. F Rex Nielsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Logan, UT. They completed their residency with Maricopa Med Center



Dr. Nielsen works at Cache Valley Community Health Center in North Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.