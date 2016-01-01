Dr. Florin Selaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florin Selaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Florin Selaru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Selaru works at
Locations
-
1
Std Research Laboratory720 Rutland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205 Directions (410) 502-5165
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selaru?
About Dr. Florin Selaru, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1467593475
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selaru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selaru accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selaru works at
Dr. Selaru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selaru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.