Overview of Dr. Florina Mata, MD

Dr. Florina Mata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of The East Ramon Magsaysay and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Mata works at Aurora Woman Care in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.