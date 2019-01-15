Dr. Florina Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florina Mata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Florina Mata, MD
Dr. Florina Mata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of The East Ramon Magsaysay and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Mata's Office Locations
Aurora Woman Care3035 S Parker Rd Ste 562, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 963-0972
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mata has been a wonderful doctor, helping me manage and control my PCOS and endometriosis. She is patient and always explains everything very thoroughly, which helps me feel less nervous. The PA at this office, Lisa Kinney is also incredible!
About Dr. Florina Mata, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1346309101
Education & Certifications
- Healthone Psl Medical Center
- University Of The East Ramon Magsaysay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.