Dr. Florina Neagu, MD
Overview
Dr. Florina Neagu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Neagu works at
Locations
Family Medicine - Veterans Park1845 Veterans Park Dr Ste 210, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-0530
Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic750 Ne 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 235-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Florina Neagu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neagu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neagu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neagu speaks Romanian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Neagu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neagu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neagu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neagu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.