Dr. Floyd Angus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Angus works at Sumter Gastroenterology in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.