Dr. Floyd Angus, MD
Dr. Floyd Angus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Angus works at
Sumter Gastroenterology641 W Wesmark Blvd, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 905-6944
Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital129 N Washington St, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 778-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Angus is a great doctor. Very concerned about the patients health.
About Dr. Floyd Angus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124091137
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. Angus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angus has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Angus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.