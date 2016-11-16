Dr. Floyd Buras Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buras Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Buras Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Floyd Buras Jr, MD
Dr. Floyd Buras Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Buras Jr works at
Dr. Buras Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Floyd Buras - MD2800 Veterans Blvd Ste 140, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 309-9364
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buras Jr?
Very concerned and involved with my child's health. Evaluates and does great follow ups. Nursing staff is nice if MS.Joann isn't having a bad day. Great old school doctor!
About Dr. Floyd Buras Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1366484305
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buras Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buras Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buras Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buras Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buras Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buras Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buras Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buras Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.