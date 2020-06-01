Overview of Dr. Floyd Herman, MD

Dr. Floyd Herman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colmar, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at Lansdale Plastic Surgery in Colmar, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.