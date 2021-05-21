See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oakland, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Floyd Huen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Floyd Huen, MD

Dr. Floyd Huen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2648 International Blvd Ste 402, Oakland, CA 94601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 922-8611
  2. 2
    Webster Medical Clinic
    13847 E 14th St Ste 106, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 922-8611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Screening
Back Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Floyd Huen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1528135217
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Floyd Huen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

