Dr. Floyd Huen, MD
Overview of Dr. Floyd Huen, MD
Dr. Floyd Huen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huen's Office Locations
- 1 2648 International Blvd Ste 402, Oakland, CA 94601 Directions (510) 922-8611
-
2
Webster Medical Clinic13847 E 14th St Ste 106, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 922-8611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks doctor
About Dr. Floyd Huen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1528135217
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huen speaks Cantonese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huen.
