Overview of Dr. Floyd Jaggears Jr, MD

Dr. Floyd Jaggears Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Capital Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Jaggears Jr works at Talllahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Bainbridge, GA and Perry, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.