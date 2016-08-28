Overview of Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD

Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Livingston works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.