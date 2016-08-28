Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD
Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Livingston works at
Dr. Livingston's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?
He is phenominal! Very personable, always has my son smiling, and stays on top of everything. Dr. Livingston and his entire team goes above and beyond to ensure my sons health needs are kept! Thank you for all you do! I would recommend Dr. Livingston and Nemours to everyone!
About Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164531927
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp/Usc Sch Med
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston works at
Dr. Livingston speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.