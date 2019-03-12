See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Floyd Odom, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Floyd Odom, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Odom works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodhill Medical Park
    8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-6123
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 12, 2019
    Dr. Odom sat down with me in his office, listened to everything I had to say, then recommended an immediate procedure that had me feeling near 100% in minutes. Wonderful experience for a less than wonderful medical issue. Found him through TCRS, would recommend.
    — Mar 12, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Floyd Odom, MD
    About Dr. Floyd Odom, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346275146
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bexar Co Teaching Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Floyd Odom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odom works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Odom’s profile.

    Dr. Odom has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

