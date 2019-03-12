Dr. Floyd Odom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Odom, MD
Dr. Floyd Odom, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Woodhill Medical Park8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-6123Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Dr. Odom sat down with me in his office, listened to everything I had to say, then recommended an immediate procedure that had me feeling near 100% in minutes. Wonderful experience for a less than wonderful medical issue. Found him through TCRS, would recommend.
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Bexar Co Teaching Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Odom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odom works at
Dr. Odom has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odom.
