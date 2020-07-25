Overview of Dr. Floyd Seskin, MD

Dr. Floyd Seskin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Seskin works at Floyd E Seskin MD - Aventura in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.