Offers telehealth
Dr. Floyd Seskin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Floyd E Seskin MD2801 NE 213th St Ste 1012, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 792-6905
Hca Florida Aventura Hospital20900 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 792-6905
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific. He has a gentle manner that convinces you he knows what is best for you -even if you are afraid of what you've read on the internet beforehand. Staff is well organized and pleasant. Minimal waiting time at appointments. Highly recommend.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Seskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seskin has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seskin speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Seskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.