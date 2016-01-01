Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd Warren, MD
Overview of Dr. Floyd Warren, MD
Dr. Floyd Warren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Migraine and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren's Office Locations
- 1 240 E 38th St Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7744
NYU Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 10, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Floyd Warren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
