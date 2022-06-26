Dr. Foad Ghavami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghavami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Foad Ghavami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Staten Island LLC501 Seaview Ave Ste 100, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-0077
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghavami is a terrific doctor and his medical assistant Jackie is fine too. However, he has a "scheduler", Erica, who was so rude when I tried to change the date of a procedure over a month in advance. She accused me of changing it for a second time, which was not true (it was only once), but although she was distraught, seemingly agreed to change the date. About a week before the original date, a lovely woman, Cathy, informed me that the date was never changed and was willing to change it. When I was in the office, I told the wonderful Dr. Ghavami about such treatment, and he walked with me to Erica's office but left me alone with her. She really wouldn't let me speak, repeating over and over, "are you sure it was me??" Indeed it was; my girlfriend was a witness to the call. When I wouldn't buy it, she then changed her story to, "I deal with hundreds of people...thus, I don't remember." Such behavior is unusual for this great crew, but I did have to deduct one star. Sorry
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952386948
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, Cardiovascular Diseases Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Brookdale University Hospital
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
