Overview

Dr. Foad Ghavami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ghavami works at Cardiovascular Associates of Staten Island LLC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.