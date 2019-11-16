Overview

Dr. Foad Moazez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Moazez works at Nevada Cardiology Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.