Overview of Dr. Fola Oluwehinmi, MD

Dr. Fola Oluwehinmi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Ibadon and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Oluwehinmi works at General Internal Medicine Group in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.