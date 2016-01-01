Dr. Folake Lawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Folake Lawal, MD
Overview of Dr. Folake Lawal, MD
Dr. Folake Lawal, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Lawal works at
Dr. Lawal's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3813Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Caromont Id Associates2555 Court Dr Ste 350, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-2465
-
3
Maryland Gnrl Hosp Intrnl Med827 Linden Ave Ste 3B, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawal?
About Dr. Folake Lawal, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1174937858
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawal works at
Dr. Lawal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.