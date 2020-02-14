Overview

Dr. Foluke Alli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Alli works at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.