Dr. Mei Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Mei Chang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Locations
Trinity office3633 Little Rd Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-5579
Pasco Cardiology Center - Bayonet Point14153 Yosemite Dr Ste 202, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 382-5608
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Chang! Seeing her interact with other patients, with her staff, and with hospital staff, as well as being her patient for over five years, I can see that she cares very much about her patients. I trust her completely and feel that I'm in very competent hands with her. She always listens as well, which makes a big difference. I would recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Mei Chang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1558361048
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Hospital
- Jewish Hospital and Medical Center
- National Taiwan University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
