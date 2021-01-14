See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Ford Albritton, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ford Albritton, MD

Dr. Ford Albritton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Albritton works at Gary P Goldsmith MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albritton's Office Locations

    Gary P Goldsmith MD
    7115 Greenville Ave Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 345-5702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Polypoid Degeneration Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 14, 2021
    I went to Dr. Albritton because I had been having severe, very long nose bleeds and chronic, painful sinusitis that was becoming debilitating to me. Two years later, I am still so thankful that I chose him as my doctor. I feel like I couldn't have chosen anyone better, and of all of my providers, I felt he made the most difference in the most efficient amount of time! I only needed one appointment. He performed a silver nitrate cautery procedure the same day. I am not used to procedures, but he was confident and comforting, and I had no issues with it. I have not had a SINGLE nosebleed since, even after two years. I was very happy with how thorough he was in taking care of me. He ordered testing and follow-up testing as needed and had planned to do a scan to investigate my sinus infections, but I stopped having them after my visit! I was able to ask him a question via online messaging and he answered it promptly. I feel like he solved all questions. GREAT doctor, thank you still!
    Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Ford Albritton, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659396661
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Texas A&M University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ford Albritton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albritton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albritton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albritton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albritton works at Gary P Goldsmith MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Albritton’s profile.

    Dr. Albritton has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albritton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Albritton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albritton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albritton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albritton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

